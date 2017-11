GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Registration is now open for a snowmobile safety course for kids.

The Grafton Trail Blazers Snowmobile Club and the state’s parks and recreation department will be hosting the event on December 2.

It’s for kids ages 10 to 18.

Parents are encouraged to attend and participate.

The course will cover things like laws, regulations, and safety.

Registration ends on November 30.

Learn more and register for the safety course.