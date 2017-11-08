NYSP: Men had forged state driver’s licenses during traffic stop

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested two New York City men they say had forged state driver’s licenses and had multiple pre-paid gift cards without receipts.

Police say they found the items after stopping Naheem Niles, 24, and Dunstan Edwards, 26, for multiple traffic violations on I-87 Tuesday night.

Niles, the driver, and Edwards were arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument. Niles was also charged with vehicle and traffic violations.

Both were arraigned and remanded to Greene County Jail. Niles was held in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. Edwards is being held without bail due to a warrant from another state.

Niles and Edwards are due back in court next week.