More than 80 percent of New Yorkers voted against Constitutional Convention ballot question

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Constitutional Convention was shot down by an overwhelming number of voters on Tuesday. It’s not to the surprise of many.

“We had what I would say a fairly, unfortunately, a fairly standard low turn out,” Steven Greenberg said.

Even with the relatively low number of voters, 83 percent of New Yorkers voted against the Constitutional Convention. Greenberg says he can’t even remember a statewide election where a ballot issue has lost so drastically.

“Liberals, moderates, conservatives all opposed it by the same margin and that’s what we saw yesterday,” Greenberg said.

According to preliminary election results, about 10 percent of voters did not fill out the Con Con question, which many assume is because voters forgot to turn over the ballot.

“I was disappointed about the low 30 to 31 percent turnout but I was happy that the vast majority of voters that came out actually did remember to flip it over.”

Greenberg also points out that the main reason the Con Con most likely lost was largely due to the amount of money spent opposing it and the bi-partisan effort against it.

“I saw a lot of to vote no Con Con signs on the lawns I didn’t see a single lawn sign that said vote yes on the Con Con.”

Around 73 percent of voters ended up approving the second ballot measure that will remove pensions of government officials convicted of a felony related to their public office. Since a few officials have been charged with corruption in the past few years, Greenberg expects that voters want to see a change.

“There’s a lot of frustration with Albany, with corruption in Albany.”

The third election ballot question about a landbank for the Adirondacks and the Catskill communities also passed, but by a smaller margin.