Active shooter drill held at Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An active shooter training drill was held at a local library on Wednesday.

At the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, Saratoga Sheriff’s deputies put an alert over the PA system saying there was an intruder inside.

The library went on lockdown for about 90 seconds. That’s about how long you have to survive in these situations, according to police.

Deputies walked around after seeing what people did and offered some advice.

Officers say remember an active shooter is not looking to take hostages they’re just trying to shoot as many people as possible.

