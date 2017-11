Beans

Neutered Male, Domestic Short Hair Cat

6 years old

Beans has been with the APF since August, with a brief stint in an adoptive home (he and the other cat couldn’t reach an agreement on co-housing).

Beans loves a good snuggle, has lived with cats, but would be content as an only pet as well.

He has been known to be a bit of a hunter as well!

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944