Victims of Texas church shooting have family ties to Capital Region

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (NEWS10) – A town judge in the Catskills said two of his cousins were victims in the Texas church massacre, one of whom died.

Olive Town Justice Timothy Cox said his cousin Margie, who lives in the Saratoga area, was visiting family in Texas. She was inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday when the shooter opened fire.

Margie was shot but survived. Her niece, 33-year-old Tara McNulty, died from the barrage of gunshots. McNulty’s two young children were hit multiple times but survived. They are undergoing surgery.

Cox said McNulty has a lot of family throughout the Capital Region, and her family worshiped at the First Baptist Church in Ballston Spa.

Twenty-six people were killed, and about 20 others were wounded.

The gunman, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, had a history of domestic violence that spanned years before the attack and was able to buy weapons because the Air Force did not submit his criminal history to the FBI as required by military rules.