Trump administration to keep calorie counts on menus

By Published:
FILE - This Aug. 24, 2017 file photo, shows a KFC menu with calorie counts in New York. The Trump administration is moving ahead with a law from the Obama years that will require calorie counts to appear on foods served at restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and pizza delivery chains nationwide. The FDA posted recommendations Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 to help businesses comply with the law. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is moving ahead with a law from the Obama years that will require calorie counts to appear on foods served at restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and pizza delivery chains nationwide.

Despite years of opposition by some food sellers, the Food and Drug Administration is offering only minor accommodations to industry complaints about the difficulties of displaying the information.

The FDA posted recommendations Tuesday to help businesses comply with the law.

Trump appointees have delayed or upended numerous other regulations passed by the Obama administration. But the menu labeling rules, championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, appear on track to take effect next May after years of delays.

