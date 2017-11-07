Police: Man stole 23 Nest thermostats from Capital Region Home Depots

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on various charges following a traffic stop last Friday.

Police say during the traffic stop they found 23 stolen Nest thermostats from numerous Home Depots in the Capital Region inside 22-year-old Marlon Jean-Noel’s vehicle.

The items have a value of more than $5,000.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash and $20,000 bond.