MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Law enforcement teams were looking in Fulton County on Tuesday in a decades-old missing person’s case out of Saratoga County.

Teams were looking in connection with the disappearance of 13-year-old Tammie McCormick.

The FBI was assisting New York State Police digging on a property on Route 30 in Mayfield.

She went missing from Saratoga Springs in April of 1986 and was last seen hitchhiking.