No permanent Code Blue shelter in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When the temperature drops below freezing, most of us zip our coats and get into the warmth, but where do the homeless go?

That question has been hotly debated in Saratoga lately. Some people in this neighborhood say that there is no place for a cold blue shelter in this community.

“It’s a traffic concern. It’s just a way of life concern,” Joe Bonilla, neighborhood spokesperson, said.

Bonilla says he has no problem with the homeless shelter on Walworth Street or the people who seek services within. When the zoning board approved an expansion for a permanent Code Blue shelter, he says the neighbors had to speak up.

“The shelter has been a great partner to the neighborhood. We loved having the shelter here; however, adding this Code Blue shelter addition would just not be the same thing. It’s a whole different thing in terms of what the criteria is, there are background checks on individuals who might be coming in, so you have individuals with substance abuse issues. It’s a whole different thing in that regard.”

Across the street at the homeless shelter, a fence separates the lot from the rest of the neighborhood.

“Well it would’ve been just for the winter months, so we would’ve opened it just at 32 degrees,” Michael Finoochi, Director of SOS homeless shelter, said.

Finocchi showed NEWS10 ABC where the permanent Code Blue shelter would’ve been built on the Shelters of Saratoga property.

“It was going to go to the back of the property line there and they’re would be a gate.”

The shelter will not be built this winter since a judge recently ruled in favor of the neighbors and blocked the project.

“We can’t give up hope. These are human beings and human lives. It makes sense to have them here on our property where our services can be beneficial to those individuals.”

Finnochi is not the only person in this neighborhood who feels the shelter should be built.

“Actually, I was homeless up until a couple weeks ago. There’s a lot of people out here who are struggling and who are on the streets every day out in the cold and they definitely deserve to be in a warm spot for at least a night,” Matthew Ragotskie, a neighborhood resident, said. “There are reasons for people being homeless, you know? So there definitely needs to be a Code Blue.”

Anyone who needs a Code Blue shelter on freezing nights will be directed to Soul Saving Station Church. This is the temporary location for the season.