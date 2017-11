CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of stealing energy drinks was arrested.

New York State Police say it was surveillance pictures and the help from the public that helped solve the case.

Investigators had no leads for several months until tips started flowing in over social media.

After learning of the media craze, police say 32-year-old Donald Gendron III decided to cooperate and turned himself in on Monday.

He’s charged with four counts of petit larceny.