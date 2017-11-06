Vermont man accused of stabbing woman, trying to stab child

Published:

CALAIS, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) – A Vermont man is accused of stabbing a woman and trying to stab her three-year-old child at a home in Calais Sunday evening.

Vermont State Police say Tyreke Morton, 18, of Montpelier, stabbed a woman in the chest, before trying to stab her 3-year-old child. He is facing two counts of attempted homicide.

Police say the child was not injured. The woman was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center with serious injuries. She was later transported to UVM Medical Center, police said.

Officials say the woman is listed in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Morton is scheduled to appear at Vermont Superior Court in Barre at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

He is currently being held at Chittenden County Regional Correctional Facility on $300,000 bail.

