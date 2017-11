ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A truck of turkeys will be donated for the upcoming Equinox Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday.

Price Chopper/Market 32 is donating more than six tons of turkeys for the upcoming community dinner.

It’s one of the largest and longest-running holiday traditions in New York State.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the birds will be loaded up and dropped off at the Empire State Plaza.