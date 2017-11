SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have arrested a second suspect in the Target Sports burglary.

Police say Jose Fontanez, 36, of Schenectady, was arrested on a federal arrest warrant.

Fontanez was arrested Sunday night by ATF and Schenectady Police at his residence.

Police say they have recovered 20 firearms of the more than 40 that were stolen.

Another suspect Christian Roman, 23, was arrested on Friday by ATF.

Anyone with information to contact the Glenville Police Department or ATF.