Police: Man brings 2-year-old son to drug deal

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several drug charges.

Police say they arrested Iziah Cox, 29, of Albany, following an investigation into the sale of cocaine in Glens Falls.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Cox also brought his 2-year-old son to a drug deal.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash/$150,000 bond.