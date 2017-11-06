Police: Infant died from bite by family’s German shepherd

By Published:
Credit: Pixabay

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family’s German shepherd got loose from a kitchen area where it had been penned in and bit her.

Cleveland police were called to the home on the city’s west side around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The child died several hours later at a Cleveland hospital.

Police say the infant was in a first-floor bedroom and suffered head trauma.

The 4-year-old dog was taken to a city kennel.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, which is normal Cleveland police protocol in the deaths of children.

Police will confer with prosecutors about possible criminal charges.

