LISBON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are looking for help locating a missing K9.

Police say K9 Shay escaped from the Borderline Kennel on Route 28 in Lisbon between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. K9 Shay was being boarded at the kennel.

She was last seen near Bouck Road and Pray Road in Lisbon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-873-2750.