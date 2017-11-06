Jeff Goldblum movie filming in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you ever wanted to act in a feature film, now is your chance!

Jeff Goldblum is working on his next film called The Mountain. There are three filming days coming up in the Capital Region on November 8-10.

There is a local casting call for various hospital scenes. Being that the movie takes place in the 1950s, filmmakers are looking for someone without heavy tattoos, piercings, or “modern hair.”

If you’re interested send a current photo, clothing size, town and state in which you live, and contact information to amyheidicasting@gmail.com.