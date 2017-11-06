Jeff Goldblum movie filming in the Capital Region

By Published:
FILE - In this June 6, 2016, file photo, actor Jeff Goldblum poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Independence Day Resurgence at Euston Station in London. The Hollywood Reporter said on April 25, 2017 that Goldblum would return to the Jurassic Park franchise for the upcoming sequel to 2015′s “Jurassic World.” (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you ever wanted to act in a feature film, now is your chance!

Jeff Goldblum is working on his next film called The Mountain. There are three filming days coming up in the Capital Region on November 8-10.

There is a local casting call for various hospital scenes. Being that the movie takes place in the 1950s, filmmakers are looking for someone without heavy tattoos, piercings, or “modern hair.”

If you’re interested send a current photo, clothing size, town and state in which you live, and contact information to amyheidicasting@gmail.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s