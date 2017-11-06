Final preps made in NY so officials can clear roads this winter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Thruway Authority and New York Department of Transportation announced its final preparations for the winter season.

Officials say they have 131 plow operators and supervisors, 56 seven ton snow plows, and 15 salt sheds around the Capital Region.

They are installing 12 snow measuring systems across the state to monitor where snow is falling the heaviest.

“These extra resources will mean a safer Thruway for motorists who rely on our roadway to get to and from their destinations,” Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “These key resources will allow us to better prepare for winter weather by strategically positioning equipment closer to the hardest hit areas, effectively strengthening our response times.”

Those crews are responsible for keeping the roads plowed and salted so travelers can get to their destinations safely during the winter months.

Motorists are reminded to check 511NY by calling 511, or visiting www.511ny.org before traveling. The free service allows users to check road conditions and transit information.

Thruway motorists are encouraged to sign up for TRANSalerts e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway. Thruway travelers can also get real-time updates by following @ThruwayTraffic on Twitter or by visiting thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.