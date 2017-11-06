Code Blue coming to Albany, concerns over homeless

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With temperatures expected to get increasingly colder throughout the week, people are starting to prepare for the brutal winter weather.

Code Blue shelters in Albany County weren’t planning to open until the middle of next week.

With temperatures dipping Monday night, cold weather shelters will open now.

Ivan Cortes works in downtown Albany and says it’s this elevator and surrounding area at the Riverfront Parking Garage that’s causing the problem.

“When you’re coming in in the morning between 5, 5:30, 6 in the morning you can’t even take the elevator because they’re actually sleeping in the elevator.”

He sees at least half a dozen homeless people sleeping on the floors there nearly every morning, saying it poses a safety concern.

With the weather getting colder, he’s concerned that number could in erase.

“I just got a feeling that it’s going to be more and more people coming they’re going to find out about this area.”

That’s where the Code Blue shelters come in.

“Our mats, our beds, our food. We’re ready to help people.”

Capital City Rescue Mission Executive Director Perry Jones says the Code Blue project helped more than 700 people find a warm place to stay last winter.

“Whoever cold and you’re out there and you don’t have a place to be in please come in.”

The Code Blue shelters open when temperatures go below 32-degrees.

Several community organizations are coming together to help keep people warm.

“We are better as a group to help the needy during Code Blue.”

As for the issues at the Riverfront Garage, Cortes says he notified the Albany Parking Authority.

Albany Police say beat officers have been working on the problem over the past six months and that it seems to be mainly a panhandling issue.

Cortes says he hopes something is done soon.

“Again, I’m just concerned about somebody getting seriously hurt.”

If you want to help out the Code Blue project they are always accepting food, clothes, and monetary donations at the Capital City Rescue Mission.