Cell Phones for Soldiers nonprofit calling for phone, tablet donations

(NEWS10) – An area charity is calling for donations to help soldiers phone home during the holidays.

Sen. George Amedore partnered with the nonprofit Cell Phones for Soldiers and is asking people to donate unwanted mobile phones and tablets to the cause.

Proceeds from the recycled devices are used to buy long distance calling cards for troops stationed away from home.

From Monday through December 6, residents and businesses can donate their unwanted cell phones or tablets at the following locations:

Montgomery County

Senator Amedore’s District Office, 20 Park Street, Room 121, Fonda

Canajoharie Public Library, 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie

Amsterdam Free Library, 28 Church Street, Amsterdam

AT&T Store, 114 Sanford Farms Shopping Center, Amsterdam

Schenectady County

Duanesburg Town Hall, 5853 Western Turnpike, Duanesburg

Princetown Town Hall, 165 Princetown Plaza, Princetown

Rotterdam Public Library, 1100 North Westcott Road, Rotterdam

AT&T Store, 404 Balltown Road, Schenectady

Albany County

Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue, Guilderland

Altamont Free Library, 179 Main St, Altamont

Ravena Public Library, 95 Main Street, Ravena

Albany County Sheriff’s Office, 58 Verda Avenue, Clarksville

AT&T Store, Crossgates Mall

Greene County

New Baltimore Town Hall, 3809 County Route 51, Hannacroix

Greene County Veterans Services, 159 Jefferson Heights, Catskill

Cairo Public Library, 512 Main Street, Cairo

Windham Public Library, 5379 Route 23, Windham

AT&T Store, 90 Catskill Commons, Catskill

Ulster County

Saugerties Town Hall, 4 High Street, Saugerties

Senator Amedore’s District Office, 721 Broadway, Suite 100, Kingston

Lloyd Town Hall, 12 Church Street, Highland

Town of Ulster Library, 860 Ulster Ave, Kingston

AT&T Store, 1137 Ulster Ave, Kingston