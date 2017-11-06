Cell Phones for Soldiers nonprofit calling for phone, tablet donations

(NEWS10) – An area charity is calling for donations to help soldiers phone home during the holidays.
Sen. George Amedore partnered with the nonprofit Cell Phones for Soldiers and is asking people to donate unwanted mobile phones and tablets to the cause.
Proceeds from the recycled devices are used to buy long distance calling cards for troops stationed away from home.
From Monday through December 6, residents and businesses can donate their unwanted cell phones or tablets at the following locations:
Montgomery County
- Senator Amedore’s District Office, 20 Park Street, Room 121, Fonda
- Canajoharie Public Library, 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie
- Amsterdam Free Library, 28 Church Street, Amsterdam
- AT&T Store, 114 Sanford Farms Shopping Center, Amsterdam
Schenectady County
- Duanesburg Town Hall, 5853 Western Turnpike, Duanesburg
- Princetown Town Hall, 165 Princetown Plaza, Princetown
- Rotterdam Public Library, 1100 North Westcott Road, Rotterdam
- AT&T Store, 404 Balltown Road, Schenectady
Albany County
- Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue, Guilderland
- Altamont Free Library, 179 Main St, Altamont
- Ravena Public Library, 95 Main Street, Ravena
- Albany County Sheriff’s Office, 58 Verda Avenue, Clarksville
- AT&T Store, Crossgates Mall
Greene County
- New Baltimore Town Hall, 3809 County Route 51, Hannacroix
- Greene County Veterans Services, 159 Jefferson Heights, Catskill
- Cairo Public Library, 512 Main Street, Cairo
- Windham Public Library, 5379 Route 23, Windham
- AT&T Store, 90 Catskill Commons, Catskill
Ulster County
- Saugerties Town Hall, 4 High Street, Saugerties
- Senator Amedore’s District Office, 721 Broadway, Suite 100, Kingston
- Lloyd Town Hall, 12 Church Street, Highland
- Town of Ulster Library, 860 Ulster Ave, Kingston
- AT&T Store, 1137 Ulster Ave, Kingston