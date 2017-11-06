Candidates face off in heated Gloversville mayoral race

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Gloversville mayoral candidates are in a heated race ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

“It’s hard to choose between two people that you don’t really have a lot of faith in,” Michael Pryszmant, a Gloversville resident, said.

Pryszmant is fed up with the race for Gloversville Mayor and the numerous accusations candidates have hurled.

“You know there have been people from his camp taking pictures of me, following me around, and stalking me,” Dayton King, current Gloversville mayor, said.

“Stalking? You know, just like I have mentioned to the current mayor, you’re in a public office. So no matter where you are, people are gonna be taking pictures of you,” William Rowback, Gloversville mayoral candidate, said.

There was also a private phone conversation recorded and made public on Facebook.

“At the time I didn’t realize I was being taped. When I did find out, I just couldn’t believe that he did that,” Rowback said.

“If I could hit rewind on that maybe I wouldn’t record that conversation, King said. “I still would’ve called him and pressured that. I’m sure he had recorded my conversation at that point as well. He just didn’t play it. I think we kinda beat him to that.”

It didn’t stop there. The latest quarrel was over the release of personnel files through a public records request.

“According to Civil Service Law, personnel files of fireman police and correctional officers cannot be accessed without the written consent of the employee or by court order,” Rowback said.

“Yeah, it’s not illegal. So anytime somebody FOILs a record and especially if it’s the candidate or the employee for their own records that are written expressed consent,” King said.

Some citizens feel they are left with no clear choice.

“I don’t know who to vote for I have no idea. I don’t think I’m going to honestly,” Pryszmant said. “There’s a lot of people who just have no idea who to vote for.”

“There’s been so much slamming going on that I’m completely undecided,” Deca Bradt, a Gloversville resident, said.