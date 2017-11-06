Albany Med team returns from helping in Puerto Rico

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Volunteers are sharing their experience after attending to Puerto Rico’s severe medical needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

“When you get a call like this you don’t say no,” Emergency Physician Dr. Sean Donovan said.

Dr. Donovan among the team of eight answering the call for medical help in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island’s infrastructure.

“Just not a leaf on a tree, houses were blown apart,” Scott Heller, Director of Emergency Management, said.

The team was 30 miles outside of San Juan working in medical tents run by generators after widespread power outages. For these medical experts, it was far from conventional.

“Horses just walking through the hospital campus and cows they had gotten loose from farms, again, it’s not something you see at Albany Medical Center.”

Emergency Department Nurse Donna Walsh wasn’t so much shocked by the devastation but the kindness of people who had lost everything.

“The people who down there that were so appreciative that help was there.”

The volunteers treated a steady stream of patients, most of it just day to day medical care.

“There were a small number of more disaster-related illness, GI tract bugs, those sort of things,” Heller said.

Those sicknesses are caused by contaminated water. Getting clean water and essentials often meant a long wait for locals.

The island has a long way to go in recovering but as the volunteers rode back to the airport, they saw small signs of improvement.

“In fact, our shuttle driver says, that building, the lights weren’t on yesterday,” Heller said.