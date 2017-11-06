Albany County man arrested with arsenal of weapons

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany County man is in custody after police say he was found in possession of a loaded assault rifle complete with 50 rounds at a local motel.

Sheriff Craig Apple says they took away a “van load” of items from the Edward Reis’s Knox home.

Inside Reis’s home, officers found a massive collection of weapons, grenades, grenade launchers, trip wires and IED type materials.

Sheriff Apple said they had been searching for Reis after he indicated to a person close to him that he wanted to harm himself. When deputies went to Reis’s home to follow up on the report, they said they observed explosives and firearms in the residence.

Deputies searched for Reis at an address in Colonie without luck. They then got a tip that Reis was at the America’s Best Inn in East Greenbush, where he was peaceful talked into exiting a room. Sheriff Apple says a search of the room revealed an AR-15 with 50 Rounds of ammunition. That the weapon was locked and loaded.

Sheriff Apple says he expects Reis to be arraigned on several charges including criminal possession of a firearm. As for what the suspect wanted to do with the firearms and explosives, that’s still unclear.