TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Barbers were out in Troy on Sunday providing haircuts for those who may not be able to afford them.

The “Haircuts for the Homeless” event saw both homeless people and veterans coming out to get their hair cut.

Barbers were giving out the free haircuts at the Troy Boys and Girls Club.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.