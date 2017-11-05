Northeast Ski and Craft Beer Showcase displays excitement of winter season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Northeast Ski and Craft Beer Showcase wrapped up its 56th year in the Capital Region on Sunday.

Whether you’re ready to shred some powder or not there is plenty to be seen at the showcase in Albany.

“It’s a great way to really kick off the whole season for all the ski enthusiasts,” said Andy Heck, owner of Alpin Haus

November is here and for some, that means ski season is upon us.

“For those of us who are coming to a show like this who are coming to a show like this that love skiing and snowboarding, man we start doing our snow dance,” said Scott Brandi, President, I Ski NY.

Thousands crowded the Capital Center for a weekend celebrating one of Upstate New York’s most beloved sports and whether they’ve been skiing for years or just getting back in the groove, there was something for everyone.

“There were a couple people in here yesterday who said ‘I haven’t bought new skis in probably 15, 20 years… so they’re re-enthused,’ and I think that’s what’s really cool about it,” Heck said.

People came to check out the newest ski equipment in town, but non skiers also gathered for some early holiday shopping.

“Even if you’re not a skier, you need gloves, you need long johns if you’re going to live in Upstate New York you’ve got to embrace this weather,” Brandi said.

There was also a newly expanded craft beer garden at the show this year with double the offerings of local breweries and for the first time wine was also offered.

If you missed out on today’s event, there is plenty more information on ski conditions, ticket deals, and much more on the I Ski NY website.