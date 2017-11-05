Code Blue Weather Alert press conference to be held Monday in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) have issued a Homeless Code Blue Weather Alert for November 6th– 8th this coming week.

A Code Blue Alert is issued when the “real feel” temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, which includes the wind chill factor.

Homeless people should go to the Capital City Rescue Mission on 259 South Pearl Street, the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless Safe Haven 26 South Swan Street or the Council of Churches Overflow Shelter on 646 State Street, all in Albany.

Homeless people can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.

The Code Blue Season Opener Press Conference will take place this Monday November 6th, at 3p.m. at the Capital City Rescue Mission. For more information regarding all aspects of Code Blue, people are encouraged to contact Liz Hitt with questions at (518) 915-8243 or lhitt@hatas.org .