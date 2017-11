RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A brunch was held today in Rensselaer to help the family of Dylan Pollock.

Dylan is a young man with a rare form of heart cancer.

About a month ago he was able to go to a New York Yankees playoff game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium during the American League Championship Series.

Today people were filling their plates to help Dylan at a brunch.

A $15 donation was requested at the door.

There were raffles, bake sales and plenty of food to eat.