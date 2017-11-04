Troy man arrested on assault and burglary in Green Island

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reported a Troy man has been arrested on assault and burglary charges.

On Friday, the Green Island Police Department received a 911 call for a male victim who had been severely assaulted at his residence during a home invasion.

When the officers arrived, they found a 35 year-old male unconscious after suffering severe trauma to his head and face. The suspect was no longer on the scene and had fled the area.

Albany County Sheriff’s Investigators were notified and assisted with the investigation. Sheriff’s Investigators identified the suspect as 38 year-old Brad Bova of Troy, NY who is currently on New York State Parole.

Sheriff’s Investigators discovered and arrested him at the Capital City Mission located in Albany.

Bova was charged with one count of burglary and assault, both felonies and is currently being held without bail in the Albany County Correctional facility.