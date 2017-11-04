UPDATE: Overnight structure fire in Schaghticoke turns fatal

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire companies responded to a major structure fire overnight on East Street in Schaghticoke.

Officials say flames broke out in the home around 12:09 a.m. Saturday and the fire was out by around 2:00 a.m.

The flames were out by early Saturday morning, but officials and crews remained on scene.

One family was living in the home and has been displaced by the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire, and whether anyone was injured by the fire.

Rensselaer County Sheriffs said it has been determined that 55 year-old Janet Henderson perished in the fire.

Rensselaer County Sheriffs also said Mrs. Henderson was trapped in the dining room, her husband is uninjured. The close community grieves her loss together.