Multiple crews respond to major overnight structure fire in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire companies responded to a major structure fire overnight on East Street in Schaghticoke.

The flames were out by early Saturday morning, but officials and crews remained on scene.

Officials say flames broke out in the home around 12:09 a.m. Sunday and the fire was out by around 2:00 a.m.

One family was living in the home and has been displaced by the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire, and whether anyone was injured by the fire.

