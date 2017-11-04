Gun Runner wins $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Gun Runner won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic by 2 1/4 lengths, beating Arrogate for the first time in three tries.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, Gun Runner covered 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.29 and paid $6.80, $4.40 and $3.20.

Defending champion Arrogate was the slight 2-1 favorite over Gun Runner, but ended up in a dead-heat for fifth with Gunnevera in the last race of his career. The loss ended trainer Bob Baffert’s streak in the Classic, having won the last three years in a row.

Baffert finished 2-3 in the race, with Collected taking second and West Coast third. His record four starters included Mubtaahij.

War Story was fifth.