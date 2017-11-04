Gov. Cuomo: “This is President Trump saying ‘drop dead’ to New Yorkers” with tax plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo responded to the federal government’s tax plan, which he believes is devastating reform. Cuomo claims President Trump is saying “drop dead to New Yorkers.”

Governor Cuomo’s response included:

“The federal government has proposed a tax plan on New York. It’s a nationwide plan but it is especially damning to the state of New York. They call it a tax cut plan, in New York it is a tax increase plan. New York is treated differently and worse than most other states. What they do in this plan is they take the states that have state income tax and property taxes, like New York and like California, and they eliminate your ability to deduct those from your federal taxes which is a very complicated way of saying they actually increase taxes in New York, California and a few other states. It’s terrible for New York. It would, number one, cause most New Yorkers to pay a higher tax bill, number two, it effects the competitiveness of our state because to the extent you raise taxes in New York, you push people and push businesses to other states. We’ve been talking to all the congressional members about it, any congressperson who votes for this plan is voting to hurt the people they represent. It’s that simple. I call them modern day Benedict Arnold. If your voting against your own constituents, that is a modern form of treason. As far as I’m concerned, this is President Trump saying “drop dead” to New Yorkers because that’s what this is. This is a plan that is harsher on this state than almost any other state in the United States. It’s supposed to be fair. Basic line is taxation is supposed to be fair. Why you would want to hurt this state more when this state is the number one donor state to the federal government. We contribute more money to the federal government that we get back. And we contribute more money to the federal government than we get back more than any other state, we contribute $48 billion more than we get back. So, we are already being treated unjustly and now they want to use us as a piggy bank.”