Elmira area girl wins NYS grocery bagging title in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sabrina Martone, bagger at TOPS grocery store in Big Flats, NY (near Elmira) was given a $2,000 check by Michael Rosen, President and CEO of the Food Industry Alliance of New York State.

Martone will move on to the national finals for baggers in Las Vegas.

The New York State Best Bagger finals and national semi-finals featured 13 contestants from grocery stores around the state including: Price Chopper, D’Agostino Supermarkets, Hannaford, Foodtown, ShopRite, Stop & Shop and Tops Markets.

In addition to her state title and a cash prize, Martone will be competing for the National Championship title and a $10,000 grand prize as part of the National Grocers Association 2018 NGA Show in Las Vegas which takes place February 11 – 14, 2018.

“Successful grocery bagging is a combination of art and science. You have to evaluate the entire purchase, keep up with the conveyer belt, make sure to strategize the physics of each bag, and have a certain flair,” said Scott Grimmett, Price Chopper/Market 32 CEO. “Employees at all levels of our industry bag groceries at some point in their career, but the perfect combination of skill and personality distinguishes those who do it really well.”

Bagging was judged on the following criteria: speed, proper bag building technique, distribution of weight between bags, style, attitude and appearance.

The New York State finals were held Saturday morning at the Price Chopper location on Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam.