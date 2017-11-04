Burglary suspects arrested in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, detectives from the Schenectady Police Department made an arrest of two individuals in connection with a series of burglaries and larcenies that occurred in the “Goose Hill” neighborhood.

After identifying the suspects, a search warrant was conducted on an apartment in Yates Village where the items from burglaries, as well as other pieces stolen from vehicles were recovered.

These included a shotgun, several imitation handguns, electronics, cell phones and money, including rare coins. Both suspects were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

More charges are pending.