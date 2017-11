SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some New York State Police troopers helped a Saratoga family in need by helping them build a home addition.

The much-needed living space will have a handicapped accessible bathroom.

Alex and Tina Frolish have two young sons who both suffer from muscular dystrophy and use wheelchairs to get around.

The team worked with Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, a non-profit organization that helps homeowners make repairs, improvements, and modifications at no cost.