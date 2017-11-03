Mother of victim called to testify in Oquendo murder trial

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s day three in the trial of the man accused of killing his stepdaughter, putting her body in a suitcase, and throwing it in the Hudson River.

Johnny Oquendo faces several charges including second-degree murder in the death of Noel Alkaramla.

Debra Napoli, who is Noel Alkaramla’s mother, was sitting front row as waiting for testimony to begin. She was served a subpoena from the defense to testify as a witness and was asked to leave.

She spoke with me emotionally outside the court.

“I’m a mom. They are turning my daughter into a victim in this trial,” Napoli said. “He’s on trial and she’s dead. I’m here to speak for her. He’s a monster. I pray for justice.”

Obviously a very emotional time for a mother who is still dealing with the loss of her daughter and searching for answers.

Napoli has two friends with her today who now are taking turns sitting in the courtroom.

The first being the doctor who performed the autopsy on Alkaramla’s body describing photos of her body found in that suitcase.

The doctor says she was folded tightly inside of it, naked, and with several injuries, I closing blunt force trauma.

He also described that a plastic bag twisted into a rope was tightly tied around her neck leaving a dent.

Those photos described were difficult to look at. Oquendo looked at them along with everyone else in the courtroom.

Of course, a lot more testimony to come including that of Alkaramla’s mother when we get to the defense witnesses. It’s unclear when exactly she’ll be called to the stand but she tells me she’s prepared.