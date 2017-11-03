More Albany officers to be equipped with body cameras

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting on Monday, Albany police officers will begin wearing body cameras.

In June of 2015, the Albany Police Department applied for a grant through the Bureau of Justice Assistance to implement the program in Albany.

The following September, it was awarded a $133,000 grant, which required a 100 percent match on their end to cover the entire cost.

It additionally required a community input component so people who live in the city had a say in the usage policies.

Acting Albany Police Chief Robert Sears says their hope is that these audio and video recordings will not only help in investigations but also enhance transparency and build public trust.

“Once we are fully implemented all patrol officers will have cameras, all that are working in a patrol function. All neighborhood engagement officers, some of our special units, traffic enforcement, canine, and certain detective units as well,” Acting Chief Sears said.

Each officer, who is out on the streets, will have their very own camera assigned specifically to them.

They’ll be phasing them in 10 officers at a time to make sure they’re well-trained.

The cameras are meant to replicate what the human eye can see. So it has about a 143-degree horizontal visibility angle and it does not have night vision.