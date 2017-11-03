Inspiring Women of the Capital Region: Kymlee Dorsey

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Our profile on inspirational women focuses on the transgender community; Kymlee Dorsey has been a voice for change and better understanding for those individuals making their personal transition.

Developing her own group to empower more people, these days, it’s hard to spot Dorsey in childhood photos.

“I always used to think to myself everybody dresses this way right”?, Dorsey said.

Kym grew up as Kenneth.

“I tell people I was never a boy I knew at three I was a girl,” Dorsey said.

She legally changed her name in 2007 and with it how people saw her.

Born intersex traveled a transgender journey to the woman you see now, that journey sparked the idea of style.

“That the one common thread that we all strive to do to stay in style, through my transition style was me being myself turning my life around,” Dorsey said.

Kym wasn’t just thinking about her own style.

“To teach my fellow sister AND Trans men, and G and C and Q community that you’re special,” Dorsey said.

Kym’s mission now is to empower people who feel ostracized by their community and family.

“She is ‘def’ a mother to the community,” said Mel Brown.

People like Mel Brown often feel along, because Mel’s mother doesn’t approve of his transition.

“I am 42 years old and I am just starting to become who I am,” Brown said.

Thanks in part to Kym’s advice. As Mel prepares for a big upcoming surgery, it’s Kym he wants by his side.

I felt like I didn’t belong at an early age I felt very suicidal, I never felt like I fell into the categories or boxes, but Kym knew,” Brown said.

“I grew up with a lot of love,” Dorsey said.

Kym considers herself lucky, now she’s trying to share that love and support system in her community.

“Just teaching people how to be your own self advocate,” Dorsey said.

Kym is showing them a new way of looking at themselves, beyond the hatred and negativity that people in the transgender community face.

“We are not about a body part, transgender like any other civil rights movement it’s having it time,” Dorsey said.

Through her work with “Style,” Kym is moving the conversation forward and helping others feel comfortable in their own skin.

Kym’s next goal to make her group “Style” an official nonprofit, so she can provide more resources.

She’s also worked with the Albany Police Department to help officers understand the trans-community better.