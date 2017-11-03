Arrest made in Target Sports burglary

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The ATF has made an arrest in connection with the Target Sports burglary in which over 40 guns were stolen.

23-year-old Christian Roman is in custody while authorities continue to search for a second suspect, 36-year-old Jose Fontanez.

There is a combined $15,000 reward being offered for information on this case.

If you have information on Fontanez or his whereabouts, contact the ATF at 888-283-4867 or the Glenville Police Department at 1-518-384-0135.

