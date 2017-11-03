Albany Library seeks feedback on North Albany branch

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The future of the North Albany Branch Library remains uncertain.

The library is now looking for public feedback from you!

There is a survey posted online asking how often patrons use the library, services used, and anything you’d like to see offered.

There are a couple of meetings where you can share your comments directly with the board of trustees.

The next two board meetings are November 14 at 6 p.m. at the Delaware Branch and December 5 at 6 p.m. at the Pine Hills Branch.