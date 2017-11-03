Albany Auto show at Times Union Center, November 3-5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Auto Show is a chance to see some of the newest and most powerful cars in creation, under one roof.

The auto show will display more brands and models of cars, trucks, minivans, sport-utilities, luxury, utility and alternative fuel vehicles than anywhere else in the region.

Specialty and concept cars will be announced as they are scheduled.

The Saratoga Auto Museum will be providing some classic cars to view, and a car karaoke contest will be held on November 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available at Times Union Center box office for $10 per adult ($8 with aSki Showcase coupon) and children under 12 are free.