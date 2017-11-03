3 candidates running for Glens Falls mayor

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three candidates are running for the mayor of Glens Falls.

Current Mayor Jack Diamond, a Democrat, has been at city’s helm for eight years. He’s stepping down at the end of the year.

Three men with different visions are all running for the City of Glens Falls.

The political insider Democrat Dan Hall has been councilor at large for nine years and is working closely with the current mayor on revitalization efforts he hopes to continue.

“I think my experience with all those aspects puts me in the position to be mayor,” Hall said. “There’s a lot of good things that are going on, people that are saying well, you got to take care of the neighborhoods, well we’ve been doing that so I think we’re in a really good space.”

Running on the Republican Party line is Tim Guy, a military veteran with 27 years of law enforcement under his belt. He’s running on a platform of government transparency and putting taxpayers first.

“The neighborhoods are suffering, the sidewalks are in shambles, the water/sewer is in shambles, and yes they’ve made progress, not everything they’ve done is wrong,” Guy said. “I just don’t think that the emphasis has been put where the taxpayer wants it.”

Green Party Candidate Richard Cirino has been an analyst for the state for the past 24 years. He says the city government has been missing something crucial, a mission statement.

“A mission where the City of Glens Falls maintains a clean, safe, and reliable, landscape, where residents may feel at home, where organizations may operate and thrive and where visitors may find hospitality,” Cirino said. “That’s step one and Glens Falls has been missing a mission.”

Each candidate says the growth downtown means a positive future for Glens Falls but see different ways of furthering that trajectory.

Mayor Diamond is seeking a county supervisor position.