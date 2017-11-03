2 Capital Region properties being added to historic places registry

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is recommending 21 properties to be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Of those, two can be found right here in the Capital Region.

The Saint Casimir’s Roman Catholic Complex in Albany. The church and rectory were built in 1896 and a school was built in 1904. A convent was later added in 1923.

The other is the Saugerties New York Steamboat Company Warehouses. It was constructed in 1875 and 1880. The warehouses provided freight storage for the village’s steamboat industry.

 

