TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy is looking for a Christmas tree!

In just seven weeks, the Collar City will hold its annual Troy Victorian stroll with the tree on display in Monument Square.

Trees submitted for donation should be approximately 15 – 20 feet in height and should easily accessible and away from electrical and telephone lines. Trees located within the city limits of Troy are preferred, but not required.

Members of the public wishing to submit a tree for consideration as this year’s Troy Christmas Tree can contact the Mayor’s Office by email at MayorsOffice@troyny.gov or (518) 279-7130. If submitting by email, please include “Troy Christmas Tree Submission” in the subject line, along with a photo of the tree, point of contact and contact phone number.

The deadline for tree donation submissions will be at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 21.