The race for Saratoga Springs mayor

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs City Hall is up for grabs this year.

Both candidates are familiar with city operations

As the current deputy mayor, Meg Kelly says she knows what the job entails. It’s one reason why she supports charter reform.

“Each department works independently and it’s very difficult to get them to work together. I would love to see elected officials become the legislators. They are the vision for the city.”

A vision of Kelly’s is environmental sustainability and she’s passionate about city-wide green initiatives.

“I grew up here and there’s been a lot of growth. I think we need to preserve the Greenbelt. If we start building out on the Greenbelt, we are going to hurt our downtown.”

For the Republican Party, meet Mark Baker.

Baker served as the City Centers Executive Director for more than three decades. He’s helped downtown grow and thrive.

“I worked with eight mayors and 20 commissioners over all those years. I had the ability to work within the departments.”

Baker supports expanding fire and emergency management services.

He says underserved areas need a champion at city hall.

“Restoring the trust restoring the workability, restoring the consensus building, that’s huge not only within the community in general but also at the council table

We find Kelly and Baker agree on one thing, downtown parking.

Alleviating those issues is a priority for both candidates and that’s a relief for many Spa City residents.