Proposed parking garage near Saratoga Springs City Center sparks debate

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A proposed parking garage is now at the center of a heated debate in Saratoga Springs.

Some believe it will help drive people to the area, but one business owner said it could shut her doors for good.

The proposed parking garage would be built near the Saratoga Springs City Center. It would be a boost for the venue as it would bring more people to its events. But to the other side is popular restaurant The Mouzon House.

“The construction alone is going to put us out of business,” Dianne Pedinotti said.

Pedinotti owns The Mouzon House with her husband. It sits just down the hill from the City Center. A parking garage would completely overshadow their building.

“It feels very much like David and Goliath,” she said.

Pedinotti said the multi-level garage would not only block their views but the sun as well. They need the sun because solar panels on the roof help heat their water.

Pedinotti feels like the city has failed to listen to their concerns.

“Actually, it’s heartbreaking, and it’s very, very disturbing.”

Saratoga mayoral candidate Mark Baker is the former executive director of the City Center. Pedinotti said he has e-mails about the decision to put up the parking garage, and she would like them to be made public before the election.

The city has appealed that, and the e-mails are still not available.

A representative for Baker said the candidate would not comment due to the legal litigation.

Meanwhile, Ryan McMahon is the current executive director of the City Center. He said he understands the concerns, but he believes the garage will help attract more people to the area and surrounding businesses.

“We’ll have about 4,000 to 5,000 people come through the doors – most of which do not live in the area, most of which drive,” he said.

A judge said the city has to release the e-mails but another appeal by the city has put the whole thing back into litigation.