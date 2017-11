MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say sexually abused a 17-year-old girl.

Police say Lee Steele, 62, sexually abused the girl, who has a disability, in October 2017. The victim was known to Steele.

Steele was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

He was arraigned and is due back in court.

Police say an order of protection was issued for the victim in the case against Steele.