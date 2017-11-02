NYSP arrest woman accused of stealing cheesecake from Nuns of New Skete

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say stole $250 worth of cheesecake and pastries from the Nuns of New Skete in the town of White Creek.

Angelique Smith, 45, of North Arlington, Vt., was charged with petit larceny.

Smith is accused of going to the shop located on Ashgrove Road with her 21-year-old daughter, took items, and left the shop without depositing the payment in the “honor system” box located in the store.

Surveillance footage captured the incident on camera.

The incident happened on October 18.