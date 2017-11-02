NYSP arrest woman accused of stealing cheesecake from Nuns of New Skete

By Published:
Credit: MGN Online

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say stole $250 worth of cheesecake and pastries from the Nuns of New Skete in the town of White Creek.

Angelique Smith, 45, of North Arlington, Vt., was charged with petit larceny.

Smith is accused of going to the shop located on Ashgrove Road with her 21-year-old daughter, took items, and left the shop without depositing the payment in the “honor system” box located in the store.

Surveillance footage captured the incident on camera.

The incident happened on October 18.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s