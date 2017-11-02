Northeast Ski and Craft Beer Showcase held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Northeast Ski & Craft Beer Showcase will feature the latest in gear, equipment and fashion at a brand-new location.

This is the 56th year of the Northeast Ski & Craft Beer Showcase and the event will continue to offer skiers and snowboarders an opportunity to survey and shop for high-quality winter sports equipment, gear and fashion from the industry’s leading retailers and manufacturers.

The newly expanded craft beer garden will return with offerings from double the number of regional breweries and will include wineries for the first time ever.

In addition to the new venue, free parking will be available for guests nearby at the Times Union Center garage, which is connected to the Albany Capital Center, by an enclosed walkway.

The event is also going to feature some acrobatic ski and snowboard demonstrations by semi-pro athletes.